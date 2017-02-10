Calgary parent says having a transgender child isn’t the difficult part – navigating the system is

Ace Peace waited for nine months to get into treatment that saved his life – and he’s one of the lucky ones.

“I was terrified everyday that he would hurt himself,” said Lindsay Peace, Ace’s mom.

The now-16-year-old came out as transgender in January 2015 and was put on the waitlist for the Metta Clinic soon after.

Located at the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Metta Clinic is the only place in Alberta where transgender youth aged seven to 20 can receive the complete range of care needed to transition.

Once youth access the clinic, they receive care from a network of psychiatrists, endocrinologists, psychologists, mental health experts, and may start hormone-replacement therapy or puberty-suppressants.

“Having a transgender child is not the difficult part. It’s navigating the system that’s proved to be really challenging,” Lindsay said.

Since its inception in 2014, wait times to access treatment have grown from nine months to more than two years.

“If (these youth) are well into puberty, or are forced to go through non-congruous puberty, they are faced with higher-risk for self harming behaviours, suicide, being a victim of abuse, and addiction,” said Amelia Newbert, president of the Skipping Stone Foundation, an advocacy group behind a new social media campaign aiming to draw attention to the clinic’s work.

Each Monday in February, the campaign will release a video telling the story of a transgender youth by delving into the challenges they face and examining how the Metta Clinic has changed their lives.

Ace was the first person featured in the campaign, and Lindsay will share a parent’s perspective in the final video.

Unfortunately for families like the Peaces, the clinic is only open for one half-day per month.

“There is clearly established need for these services – we’d like to see a substantial increase in funding,” Newbert said.

Julie Kerr, senior operating officer for Community, Rural and Addictions & Mental Health in the Calgary Zone for Alberta Health Services (AHS), said the health body appreciates long wait-lists are frustrating in any circumstance.

“AHS is currently gathering evidence and exploring best practices to determine the best approach to providing services to youth struggling with gender dysphoria,” Kerr said.

Ace said the Metta Clinic has helped him become confident and comfortable in his own skin.

His mom agreed.

“I’ve watched him become the person he was always supposed to be,” Lindsay said.