Saddle up, Calgary!: Applications for Stampede Parade close at end of the month

Saddle-up, Calgary! This year’s deadline to apply for the Calgary Stampede Parade is coming up quick.

All applications must be received before Feb. 28 at 4:00 p.m. for entry into the parade on Friday, July 7, 2017. According to Calgary Stampede, about 350,000 Calgarians and visitors from around the world are expected to line the route to watch with about 280,000 people watching on television.

Michael Wetherup, Parade committee chair, said this year’s parade will salute Canada’s 150th anniversary and set the tone for the 10-day celebration. Wetherup adds that in good times and bad the parade has been a vehicle for Calgary’s charitable, corporate community and social groups to come together and celebrate Calgary.