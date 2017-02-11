Documentary about winter biking in Calgary premiers after week of slippery conditions

For hundreds and hundreds of hours, Kim Kelln, along with partner Robert Peddle, worked on a film about Calgarians travelling to work in the winter – by bike.

The “chilling” documentary, Bicicles, profiles four Calgarians navigating the busy metropolis of Calgary, facing unpredictable weather and congested streets. According to Kelln, the whole reason for the film is to show how ordinary and everyday it is to ride your bike to work in the winter, especially winters like Calgary’s.

“These people aren’t really athletes, they’re not extraordinary. They just get up in the morning, they have their breakfast, they get their kids ready to go to school, they go out the door and then they get on their bike and ride to work.”

Kelln admits there are some challenges to riding your bike downtown to work everyday. Icy and slippery conditions in Calgary earlier this week forced Kelln to turn around because he felt his life was in danger. But by taking it one day at a time, people will be able to see how enjoyable and safe it is using Calgary’s infrastructure over the winter months.

“Instead of hanging up your bike at the end of October, just ride it another day and ride another day until you don’t feel comfortable riding anymore.”

Bicicles premiers February 11 at 3:00 p.m. at the Globe Cinema with additional screenings. There will be extra parking out-front for those choosing to ride their cycles to the screening.