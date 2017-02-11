Syrian newcomers give out roses at Calgary's Chinook Centre

A group of young Syrian newcomers floated around Chinook Centre on Saturday handing out three things - smiles, well wishes and roses.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the group handed out more than 50 roses and greeting cards to shoppers at the Centre in an effort to show Calgarians how thankful they are to live in Canada.

Nour Yassim, a 20-year-old refugee from Lebanon who arrived in Calgary one year ago, said Canadian’s have given refugees opportunities and they wanted to show their appreciation.

“We want to give flowers because they are so pretty and it is a meaning of love and Valentine’s Day is also soon and to say a big thank you to them.”

According to Yassim, many people view newcomers as members of ISIS or the Tablian, but she wants people to know even though she’s Muslim, she considers every Canadian her brother and sister.

“Syria and Canada is so different, but I didn’t have a hard time because I have many, many nice people came and help us with anything and give us lots of live.”

Sam Nammoura, of the Syrian Refugee Support group, said the roses have a strong traditional meaning.