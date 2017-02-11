Whirling disease confirmed in Bow River watershed
Previously the disease was confirmed in upper Bow River, rest of Alberta declared buffer area for disease.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of Whirling disease in the Bow River.
Previously, the disease was only confirmed in upper Bow River - downstream from the of the Bow River and Cascade River in Banff National Park. Now the entire Bow River watershed of Alberta is infected, which includes Banff National Park.
The rest of Alberta has been declared as a buffer area for the disease until the CFIA, Parks Canada and the Alberta Government find that the buffer area or parts of the buffer area are free or infected.
Whirling disease is caused by microscopic parasites found in certain types of fish including trout, salmon and whitefish. Although the disease is not harmful to humans, fish infected with the disease change in physical appearance and have a “whirling” swimming behaviour. The presence of the disease does not mean all fish populations within the Bow River are infected.
