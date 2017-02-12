Calgary councillor pitching angle parking solution for cul-de-sacs

A solution on angle parking in cul-de-sacs may be coming to Calgary, but it will come at a cost to those who want to change the rules.



Coun. Shane Keating is bringing forward a notice of motion at this week’s council meeting with a workaround.



“Our bylaw reflects the provincial regulations,” said Keating. “In our bylaw, if people complain then we have to enforce it.”



The situation has resulted in cul-de-sacs where people have angle-parked for decades, only to find a ticket when someone reports them.



Keating said legally, angle parking is only allowed where signs clearly allow it.



He is proposing homeowners in cul-de-sacs pay the one-time cost of installing those signs.



“It would be the same as a back alley pave,” said Keating.



Homeowners would have to get other homeowners to agree to put up signs. Then the city would take measurements to make sure the cul-de-sac or crescent is large enough to allow for angle parking.



Finally, homeowners would split the cost of putting up signs. Keating suspects the cost would be around $1,000 in most cases, shared between the homes.



Keith Hopkins found a ticket on his wife’s windshield in February 2016. He took his case to traffic court and lost.



He thinks the solution is ok, as long as it doesn’t cost him too much,



“I guess I would agree to paying some, because it does make it easier in neighborhoods for parking. You can accommodate more people.”