Calgary Farmer's Market at Symons Valley Ranch already gearing up for a rebuild

Just weeks after a devastating fire levelled the Symons Valley Ranch Farmer’s Market, the owners have sold the space to a local developer – who plans to rebuild it bigger, and better.

Merchant development company Capexco will be moving ahead to start redevelopment by adding a retail village component, with the market in the centre.

They’re also hoping to announce a temporary market location within the next few weeks.

“Despite all the things we’re going through, we’re feeling pretty blessed about this,” said Ken Aylesworth, who was a co-partner of the space with his wife Tracy. “It’s quite amazing. When the building burnt, we identified very quickly that we had 33 vendors that didn’t have a place to derive income.”

He said for some of the vendors, the market was the only location they had to sell goods, and others were either un-insured or under-insured before the incident.

April Wiens of Vasili’s Catering said they luckily insured for all their equipment, but are taking a hit in lost revenue. They’ve already had to cancel a $10,000 wedding booking for the summer.

She’s staying positive however, and excited for the rebuild.

“It was a real community gathering place. It was very focused on customers and creating events that brought everyone together. The sooner it goes back up, the better it is for everybody, not just the vendors – but especially the vendors, because it was all they had. It was their livelihood.”

To help out the vendors most impacted, Aylesworth has launched a fundraising campaign, selling T-shirts and putting the profits in a trust to help them out.

Other Calgary businesses have jumped on board to donate, like Jameson’s Pub, as well as fellow vendors who have been making goods and donating the profits to the trust.

“It’s just so typical of Calgary – the corporate community has reached out, the neighbours, our customers have reached out,” Aylesworth said. “It’s been humbling, quite frankly.”