Calgary woman's remains found near Strathmore
Body of Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque, 25, located near Lyalta
RCMP are investigating after the remains of a Calgary woman were found near Lyalta.
Police say Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque, 25, of Calgary, was found on Feb. 11.
RCMP Major Crimes, the forensic identification section and detachment members from Strathmore are conducting the investigation.
Police say the cause of death is still under investigation and that the autopsy will be completed in the next few days.
Lyalta is about 32 kilometres east of Calgary.
