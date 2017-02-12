Construction could be ‘fatal blow’ for Calgary's 17th Ave businesses

Local businesses on 17th Avenue are worried about their survival over the summer, as the city gears up for multiple road closures up and down the busy avenue.

Jennifer Leblond, owner of Steeling Home, said that business owners were made aware of the lane closures – but had no idea that there would be full block-by-block road closures in the area, starting this year and carrying through until 2018.

The City of Calgary made changes to their website as the beginning of this month to indicate that some roads would be closed completely. Their construction schedule indicates that there will be sidewalk work done during these times as well.

“This construction will decimate the avenue,” she said in an email. “It will be a very sad day for one of the most beautiful and iconic Avenues in Calgary. I do not believe that my business can sustain a 40-60 percent drop in revenue during the tail end of a recession.”

Sam Friley, owner of Buttermilk Fine Waffles, said he feels blessed because the road in front of his restaurant will still have one lane open during construction, but it will be hard for everyone on the avenue regardless.

“Given that they’ve doubled the property taxes in the beltline, and now they’re getting ready to close the roads up and down 17th avenue for the summer, that’s going to be a fatal blow for a lot of these businesses,” he said. “We’ve already been through hell, and now we were finally like, ok, we’ve got summer ahead, it’s time to make back some money, because it was a really tough fall. Now this is going to happen.”