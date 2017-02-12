PC leadership race has harmed party, brand: Byron Nelson

PC leadership candidate Byron Nelson is coming to the aid of Jason Kenney, who’s also vying for the top spot for the Alberta Progressive Conservatives.

Nelson said it’s not fair enough to say Kenney has harmed the PC’s, but it’s the leadership race that’s harmed the party possibly because of negative media and an emotional environment.

“Just to point that to Jason, whether that’s fair enough to say that it’s Jason, but I think that the leadership race has harmed the brand. It’s been pretty feisty from going back to October and that’s possibly normal,” said Nelson.

The comment comes after a PC party member filed a complaint against Kenney with the party, calling for the disqualification of Kenney from the leadership race because he’s harming the party and its brand while also seeking to form a new party.

Nelson said he was sent what looked like an eight page legal brief of the complaint and is familiar with the complainant.

Kenney is campaigning on a promise to unite the PC’s and the Wildrose Party in order to beat the NDP in the next election.

According to Nelson, it’s normal for a party and it’s brand to be harmed during a leadership campaign - especially with negative media, which Nelson noted he didn’t point to anyone, the party has been facing throughout the race. Nelson also added you don’t disqualify someone just because they might be winning.

Janice Harrington, of the PC Leadership Election Committee, said every leadership gets contended and in some people’s mind, that means damage to the brand.

“Whoever elected next is going to bring party members back together after a contended leadership. So I think that judging any damage to the brand is premature,” said Harrington.

Nonetheless, Nelson said it’s going to take communicating on a non-emotional level and hard work from the new leader in order to rebuild the party.