Absolutely Proposals wants to help Albertans pop the big question

Newly engaged Calgary couple, Sylvia Giugovaz and Justin Rathwell , had one word to say when asked if they’d recommend their proposal planners: “Absolutely.”

Caleigh Seitz and her partner Ali Coutts started Absolutely Proposals & Romantic Events recently, and Giugovaz and Rathwell were their third customers.

The couple says their proposal went off without a hitch, thanks to the help of Absolutely.

Rathwell said he got in touch with the company with an idea of what he wanted in mind, and they helped him make sure his plan worked — but also added a few “perfect touches” and made things easier for him.

“Everything went off perfect,” he said.

Rathwell said he’d already planned to head up to Banff with Giugovaz for a weekend getaway, but Absolutely brought his plan to the next level by finding him a beautiful look-out spot called Surprise Corner to pop the question, booking the pair in for a post-proposal meal at a fancy restaurant, hand delivering a love letter to their waiter, and working with their hotel to make sure they returned to a romantic, candlelit room.

“Having the rose and the letter waiting for us at the restaurant was that extra personal touch that makes you feel so good, because during the actual moment you get a little choked up, so the letter allowed Justin to say anything he might have missed,” said Giugovaz.

Those small little touches that Justin couldn’t have pulled off without me knowing something was up—I had no idea. Without absolutely that wouldn’t have been 100 per cent a surprise.”

Seitz said she and Coutts love what they do – and want to do more of it.

They’re both romantics who want to make everyone’s proposal story perfect for them, personalizing the proposal by getting to know the couple and what both of them would want.

“We want to get to know them, to know their partner and everything that makes their relationship special,” said Seitz. “We get to be a part of their love story, we’re a page in their book and that’s amazing.”

Seitz said Absolutely offers all levels of planning, beginning with coming up with a proposal concept— which comes with a price tag for $150— all the way up to Absolutely taking care of the full execution of the plan, and the best part? They’ll work within their customer’s budget.

“This is one of the most important questions they’ll ever ask or be asked and we want to make it special,” she said. “We save them the time, the energy, the stress and the hassle by taking care of all the planning and booking—and there is no paper trail, so it remains a surprise.”