‘Not a regular renovation’ Calgary administration explains the $2.65M boardroom revamp

The boardroom door isn’t closed yet.

On Monday, after a week of news stories concerning a $2.65 million renovation to add a new in-camera boardroom and dignitary hosting hall to the Municipal Building, Coun. Sean Chu wanted to set the record straight on the city’s cafeteria renovation.

Chu explained if you calculate the entire renovated area, over 7,000 square feet, the city spent $300 per square foot to renovate the old cafeteria space.

“The demolition costs, I understand were quite a bit,” said Chu . “If you don’t mind, could you address the issue of Italian tile?”

Chu said 70 per cent of tile in the market today is Italian-made, and production costs on those tiles are actually quite inexpensive.

“This is not a regular type of renovation,” said deputy city manager Brad Stevens. He added that 27 per cent of the overall budget went to tearing down the old cafeteria site.

“Taking out the big equipment, making sure the area was ready to go,” Stevens said. “It was a specialty cafeteria electrical demolition, so you’re right, not your typical renovated space.”

Further, Stevens addressed the contentious tile issue highlighting that the city chose a mid-grade Italian tile at approximately $16 per square foot.

When Metro asked for a list of the finishes and prices last week, the city was unable to answer.

“The construction manager for the project was responsible for the finishes under the contract with The City,” read the city’s statement last week. “As a result we cannot provide a cost rundown of each finish selected.”

Chu asked about the usage of the space, adding it would be good for the public to know how the newly-renovated space will be used.