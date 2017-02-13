‘Not a regular renovation’ Calgary administration explains the $2.65M boardroom revamp
The demolition of Calgary's Civic Cafeteria cost about 27 per cent of the overall renovation job
The boardroom door isn’t closed yet.
On Monday, after a week of news stories concerning a $2.65 million renovation to add a new in-camera boardroom and dignitary hosting hall to the Municipal Building, Coun. Sean Chu wanted to set the record straight on the city’s cafeteria renovation.
“This is not a regular type of renovation,” said deputy city manager Brad Stevens. He added that 27
“Taking out the big equipment, making sure the area was ready to go,” Stevens said. “It was a specialty cafeteria electrical demolition, so you’re right, not your typical renovated space.”
Further, Stevens addressed the contentious tile issue highlighting that the city chose a mid-grade Italian tile at approximately $16 per square foot.
When Metro asked for a list of the finishes and prices last week, the city was unable to answer.
Stevens said the boardroom itself will likely be open “long term” and the Calgary Power Reception Hall will have significant use both inside and outside of “the corporation.”
