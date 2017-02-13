Calgary council polls city about snow clearing efforts

Council’s questions about the recent snow event didn’t melt along with the weekend Chinook.

On Monday, Coun. Ward Sutherland, and mayor Naheed Nenshi polled administration in a post-mortem of sorts. Last week’s significant “snow event” stole headlines as citizens and municipal politicians alike remembered what it’s like to experience winter.

“A lot of people had issues trying to understand what the process is,” said Sutherland. “A lot of residents were mentioning that (snow clearing) should be (done in) half the time.”

As for the mayor, his main concern was the prioritization of pedestrian infrastructure.

“I found myself on 9 Avenue SE, in front of the Calgary Tower, and the pedestrian crosswalks were impassable,” said Nenshi. “I saw a man in a wheelchair attempting to get on a bus, and he nearly went head over heels over a windrow.”

Transportation boss Mac Logan said there are always areas for the city to improve. More resources have been shifted to the pedestrian realm – bus stop pads and priority pedestrian routes get attention first.

“The front of the Calgary Tower would be a priority area for me,” said Logan. He added that getting to those windrows and wheelchair ramps should happen within 48 hours.

Logan said at 26 centimetres , the city was dealing with an “unusually large amount of snow.” But he noted the flurries weren’t as bad as the 2013-2014 period in December and January.

“We did have a challenge, I’ll be honest,” said Logan. “It may have been Superbowl Sunday, we didn’t have as many people in on that Sunday night as we would have liked – and that was both contractors and our staff.”

Nearly a week after the event crews are clearing windrows, wheelchair ramps and working on removing snow from the commercial areas.

Logan said some events are simply out of the city’s capacity. He equated it to trying to shovel a driveway people continuously drive over.

“You’re going to get snow packed onto it, it’s inevitable,” said Logan. “That’s no different in Calgary than it is in Montreal where they spend three times as much money.”

Balancing the budget:

Currently, Logan said their department is looking to trim their budget, and a big part of it is how much the city spends on snow and ice control.

“Right now, frankly, our mindset has been to try and find budget cuts,” said Logan. “We’ve leaned out our spare equipment, and that does impact us when we have events like this.”