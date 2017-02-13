Calgary Green line won't work if built inch by inch: Nenshi

Building the Green Line inch by inch won’t work, according to Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

The mayor said the city will make an official decision on the Green Line phases in June.

“The budget is the budget, and we have to be able to build what we can within that,” said Nenshi. He added the Green Line can’t actually be built in “a bunch of phases” because of the length that it stretches.

“All the way from Shepherd to Beddington, that’s still almost as much LRT as we have in Calgary, something like 27.5 kilometers,” said Nenshi.

The mayor said Calgary’s Green Line needs to stretch far because of the high population in the SE with limited transit service and because they need to build another garage for the trains to “sleep in” at night.

“It is one project, it’s not two separate projects,” said Nenshi. “The hard part is getting through the core, and if you’re going to get through the core you may as well serve people on either side of the river.”

Staging the project won’t have an effect on the province’s decision to fund the Green Line, the mayor confidently told reporters on Monday.

Last time Metro spoke to Transportation Minister Brian Mason about the Green Line he said the province is waiting to see some more concrete cost-estimates from the city, and awaiting a formal submission.