Love: stories from the bush

Dubbed by her clients as the female Hitch, Calgarian Sibyl Bigler has spent the last year organizing spectacular wedding proposals through her company One & Only Proposals.

As the season of love is upon us, Bigler shared with Metro her three favourite proposals of the year, all experienced first-hand as Bigler took photos, hidden from sight in the bushes.

Brian & Jessica

Brian wanted to spoil Jessica before he popped the question, so they set up a scavenger hunt for her. It started in the morning with a note and flowers in the bathroom – coyly letting her know to be ready for a limo pick up.

First she was taken to get hair and nails done (a must if you’re going to put a ring on it), and then it was off to a boutique to choose from three pre-selected, glamorous outfits.

Finally, she was taken to the couple’s favourite park, where Jessica followed arrows on the path until encountered her dog Cookie, who had a big sign around her neck reading, ‘Will you marry Dad?”

Brian then came out and got down on one knee.

“They were crying, I was crying (from the bush),” recalled Bigler.

Brian then led her to a picnic set up off the trail, with her favourite pizza and wine.

“They hung out there for hours, just enjoying each other and the day.”

Ashley & Jeremy

Simple and intimate, Bigler admits this one was special because it was her brother-in-law proposing to his long-time girlfriend.

An active couple, Jeremy took Ashley out for a run. He took her off path, got down on one knee and proposed. Then he led her to a pop up picnic, with wine and champagne, where they got to enjoy each others company.

Simple, elegant and personal, it’s one of Bigler’s favourites.

Tanya & Keven

The opposite of simple, this proposal took place on the side of a mountain.

The couple arrived in Banff’s Sunshine Village for a weekend getaway, taking their ski and snowboard gear up the mountain. Soon, as they were off the gondala, Keven took off, yelling, “I’ll see you on Sunshine Coast!”

By the time Tanya caught up with him, he was out of his skis and crouched in the snow.

“She thought he had yard saled (wiped out and lost his skis), so she came over, like, ‘Babe, are you ok?’” Bigler recalled. “Then she noticed he was down on one knee with a ring. She instantly started crying.”

Above Keven’s head were three very official signs: Sunshine coast (to the right), Eagle Creek (to the left) and Tanya, Will You Marry Me? (with an arrow pointing to Keven).