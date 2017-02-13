Calgary Police Commission comes to informal resolution with Coun. Colley-Urquhart

The Calgary Police Commission (CPC) has come to an informal resolution after complaints over a city councillor's public response to workplace harassment issues within the Calgary Police Service.



The CPC said in October and November 2016 they received letters, emails and phone calls from individuals raising concerns about the conduct of Ward 13 councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart, who is also a police commission member.



Colley-Urquhart made numerous comments in the media about the CPS workplace issues stemming from a 2013 report that outlined bullying and harassment on the force. At the time, the mayor, police Chief Roger Chaffin and the CPC made statements after Colley-Urquhart waded into the debate.



Following the review of two formal complaints submitted, the CPC believes four areas of the code may have been violated: Speaking on behalf of the CPC without express authority or delegation, using one’s position as a commissioner to advance personal interests, executing duties loyally, faithfully and impartially, and executing duties in accordance with applicable legislation.



Metro contacted Colley-Urquhart and she declined to comment on the informal resolution. In November, Colley-Urquhart pitched a series of ideas to help jumpstart work on the CPS file.



Brian Thiessen, chair of the CPC, said they have two options upon the receipt of a formal complaint. They can either do a full formal investigation or an informal resolution—the commission unanimously decided to go the informal route.



“I had a good discussion with councillor Colley-Urquhart about the issues people raised and how we as a commission can do a better job on those, and I know she understands,” he said, adding that Colley-Urquhart is in a unique position as a city councillor and commissioner.



“We talked about that and the duties to the commission and how we’re more effective when we work together, and I feel she understood that and plans on working more effectively with the commission moving forward.”



In the statement from CPC, they said Colley-Urquhart maintains that a breach of the code didn’t occur, but Thiessen said he’s confident things will run more smoothly in the future.



“We’re all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction,” he said. Thiessen said the issue of workplace culture is one everyone on the CPC is passionate about seeing through.



