Calgary skate community making winter boarding possible

There’s a steady group of skaters who, every winter, break out their shovels to clear the way for other wheeled sports.

Unlike the city’s “snow angels” they’re not clearing sidewalks. No, this task takes much more upper body strength.

This dedicated group clears the city’s skatepark bowls, so other users can enjoy them year-round.

Driving by one of the city’s many new skate parks, with a foot of snow around it, motorists can just see the heads of those dedicated athletes, and kids, in their concrete oasis surrounded by a classic Calgary winter. Astoundingly there’s at least a dozen riding in the wintery wonderland.

Dallas Dradler figures he’s spent almost 50 hours clearing the Huntington Hills Skatepark after the latest snowfall. And on Friday as the Chinook rolled in, he and three others were at it again clearing the way before the stuff got too heavy.

“It gives people something to do,” Dradler said. “This would be madness to someone in the states. It’s insane, but we don’t have any free indoor spots.”

He said for him it’s a great way to keep seeing his skater buds all winter long.

“If skaters are happy, that’s all I can really ask for,” Dradler said.

It’s a different kind of Super Bowl, in the elements away from couches and TV sets, these people are really working up a sweat. So much so that Dradler said skateboarding afterward is out of the question – shoveling is exhausting.

Patric Magnan has spent more than a decade doing this. He’s a quiet worker, and started the practice for his own kids at Shaw Millennium Skatepark one winter. But when other skaters ask him to clear up he convinces them to grab a shovel.

“It all started with my sons wanting to skate, there’s nothing really to skate in the wintertime, so we went to Mills and got shovelling ,” Magnan said. “The Chinooks come, and it’s nice…I didn’t do it for any credit, I just did it to skate.”

With help from an enthusiastic skater and photographer Marlene Hielema, now more people know when it snows to come help the clearing.

And the group gets to reap rewards along with other skaters who don’t enjoy the long drives, and costs to indoor facilities – or ditching their decks all together in the winter and strapping on boards.

Zev Klymochko founder of the Calgary Association of Skateboarding Enthusiasts (CASE) said clearing bowls is a long-time tradition, but it can tough to organize a big clearing crew. At Huntington Heights they have the luxury of this dedicated group.

“Skateboarders appreciate these parks very much,” he said. “We take care of them by cleaning up trash and clearing snow. We want to be able to use them as much as possible so it's in our best interest to keep them snow-free.”