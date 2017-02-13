Calgary skate community making winter boarding possible
Snow clearing volunteers make skateparks accessible to all
There’s a steady group of skaters who, every winter, break out their shovels to clear the way for other wheeled sports.
Unlike the city’s “snow angels” they’re not clearing sidewalks. No, this task takes much more upper body strength.
This dedicated group clears the city’s skatepark bowls, so other users can enjoy them year-round.
Driving by one of the city’s many new skate parks, with a foot of snow around it, motorists can just see the heads of those dedicated athletes, and kids, in their concrete oasis surrounded by a classic Calgary winter. Astoundingly there’s at least a dozen riding in the
Dallas
“It gives people something to do,”
He said for him it’s a great way to keep seeing his skater buds all winter long.
“If skaters are happy, that’s all I can really ask for,”
It’s a different kind of Super Bowl, in the elements away from couches and TV sets, these people are really working up a sweat. So much so that
Patric Magnan has spent more than a decade doing this. He’s a quiet
“It all started with my sons wanting to skate, there’s nothing really to skate in the wintertime, so we went to Mills and got
With help from an enthusiastic skater and photographer Marlene Hielema, now more people know when it snows to come help the clearing.
And the group gets to reap rewards along with other skaters who don’t enjoy the long drives, and costs to indoor facilities – or ditching their decks all together in the winter and strapping on boards.
Zev Klymochko founder of the Calgary Association of Skateboarding Enthusiasts (CASE) said clearing bowls is a long-time tradition, but it can tough to organize a big clearing crew. At Huntington
“Skateboarders appreciate these parks very much,” he said. “We take care of them by cleaning up trash and clearing snow. We want to be able to use them as much as possible so it's in our best interest to keep them snow-free.”
Anyone is interested in joining in on a park clean up, can contact CASE through calgaryskateboarding.com
