Calgary snow clearers opted for football, didn't hustle to city's needs

Calgary's latest snow-clearing exercise wasn't exactly the touchdown city administration was looking for.

But when it comes to the debate between private industry and unionized staff, the city's transportation boss told reporters both parties need to step up when they're being asked to play from the bench.

On Monday, transportation boss Mac Logan alluded to Super Bowl Sunday as a factor in why his department didn't see enough pick up when they called in for reinforcements.

Logan clarified for snow events the city calls extra staff and contractors in to help, but it’s a voluntary response – and last weekend not many volunteered.

“We didn’t have as many people responding to our requests to come in and do extra shifts as we normally would,” said Logan. He noted council often believes the transportation department has a “limitless” ability to bring extra staff on, and that’s not the case.

“They don’t respond, or they say they’re not available,” said Logan.

The city tried to engage extra snow clearing forces starting on Friday. He said if more had responded the city would have been able to put more equipment on the road – but more response wouldn’t have helped the Monday morning commute much.

When reporters asked the mayor if the New England Patriots were to blame for a dismal Monday morning commute Naheed Nenshi was quick to say "no."

“It was clearly the Atlanta Falcons,” Nenshi joked. “If anything that was super minor, and I don’t know why he said that.”

The mayor said it’s tough to call people in for overtime because you can’t force them to work.

“It’s not just because of the Super Bowl, it’s cause it’s snowing,” said Nenshi. “All those contractors also have other jobs they have to do, clearing people’s parking lots, supermarkets and so on – I thought that connection was tenuous, to say the least.”

Logan said industry and council often ask transportation to engage contractors to help out and supplement the unionized workers.