Cochrane RCMP respond to report of plane crash near Waiparous

RCMP, military and civilian aircraft are responding to a report of a plane crash in the Waiparous area. At 5:55 pm, Cochrane RCMP received a report that an aircraft that had been seen crashing east of Highway 40 in the Waiparous area.

RCMP are responding to the remote area and attempting to locate the crash with the assistance of military and civilian aircraft.



No information as to the type of aircraft, destination or the numbers of persons on board is known at this time.