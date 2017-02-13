Cochrane RCMP respond to report of plane crash near Waiparous
No information yet on size of aircraft or number of people aboard
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RCMP, military and civilian aircraft are responding to a report of a plane crash in the Waiparous area.
At 5:55 pm, Cochrane RCMP received a report that an aircraft that had been seen crashing east of Highway 40 in the Waiparous area.
The crash was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities.
RCMP are responding to the remote area and attempting to locate the crash with the assistance of military and civilian aircraft.
No information as to the type of aircraft, destination or the numbers of persons on board is known at this time.
Most Popular
-
Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa
-
Renowned programmer pulls out of tech conference hosted by Shopify
-
Victim of bus robbery tells Halifax police to let the suspects go
-
Halifax blizzard delays sitting of the legislature, Stephen McNeil's teachers contract legislation
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters