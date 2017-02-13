Crown delivers evidence-filled closing argument in Garland trial

After four weeks of presenting evidence against Douglas Garland in the triple-murder case, the Crown said their final words in the case Monday.

Douglas Garland, 57, is accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O’Brien who had stayed for an impromptu sleepover the night of June 29, 2014.

Crown attorney Shane Parker told jurors Monday, that they believe the jury should — and will — find Garland guilty of all three counts, based on the evidence before them and their “common sense.”

“The undercurrent in this case is one of domination,” began Parker, adding Garland “neither forgave nor forgot – he stewed,” over a petty grudge stemming from work Garland had done on a gas pump for Alvin Liknes back in 2006-2007.

Parker reminded the jurors of evidence found on a hard drive hidden in the rafters of his home that points to “meticulous” planning by Garland before committing the crimes.

“He planned. He researched. Read books like ‘Be your own undertaker’ and ‘Kill Without Joy’,” he said. “Garland’s research showed how he planned to break in, what he was going to do to Alvin and Kathy. All phases of capture and death were researched and planned.”

The Crown said June 11, 2014 was an important day, because it was when Kathy posted about the estate sale she and Alvin were to host, ending June 29, 2014, before they were to move out of town.

Parker said Garland’s planning had “intensified” in the year and month leading up to June 30, 2014—when it’s alleged Garland broke into the Likneses home, kidnapped them and tool them back to his family farm to kill them.

The crown pointed to how in the months prior to their disappearance, Garland downloaded pictures of Kathy Liknes, searched online for both the Likneses and even pinned a Google map location of their home.

Further, the Crown pointed to files accessed on Garland’s hard drive in the days before the violent crime scene was discovered at the Liknes home.

Files and documents about gore, conducting autopsies as well as diapered and bound women—the diapers, Parker later suggested, should be considered Garland’s “signature.”

Parker reminded jurors of how in May of 2014 Garland purchased a set of knives at CTR Refrigeration, as well as saw blades, a pix axe head, and cutting wheels from Princess Auto.

He said the CCTV footage from Princess Auto shows Garland wearing Dr. Scholls Delta 2 shoes—the same kind as the bloodied impressions from the Liknes home.

Parker said they were never recovered because “he burned them” along with the bodies and other evidence.

Jurors will have to decide if the deaths of Alvin, Kathy and Nathan should be considered first-degree — which Parker told them they should.

“There is no rational explanation why a man would research death, murder, lock picking and the Likneses unless he was planning their capture and murder,” said Parker, adding Nathan was “necessarily included” after witnessing the attack by Garland on his grandparents.

“You cannot leave a witness. ” said Parker. “Once Nathan witnessed the attack on Kathy in the front room he had to be killed."

Parker put a photo on the screen in the courtroom of a hand mark—8 centimeters across with the fingers slightly spread.

“Nathan tried to steady himself on the stairs and was mobile," he said, adding the handprint was at the right height to belong to a child.

Parker also pointed to the multiple blood spatters that indicated impacts on both Alvin and Kathy throughout the home.

“Common sense tells you there is no need to hit an already dead man,” he said.

As for the aerial photos that appear to show the bodies of the three victims, the Crown said the defence can offer no rational explanation.

"This is the closest you get to an autopsy photo in this case," said Parker.

Parker said the most telling piece of evidence in the case: a pair of rubber boots.

“You have the DNA for Alvin, Kathy, Nathan and Doug on rubber boots...this is conclusive as to who is responsible for all three deaths,” he said.

The Crown told jurors that had Garland simply planned to kill Alvin and Kathy he would have been “in and out” and left the bodies.

They also reminded jurors of the green pickup truck seen leaving the Likneses neighbourhood with an unknown white object in the truck bed– that would later test positive for the DNA of Kathy.

Finally, Parker reminded the jurors of the “thousand yard stare” of Garland upon his arrest, and the little to no emotion shown by the accused then, and now.

With all the evidence before them, the Crown told jurors not to “outsmart your common sense” and to find Garland guilty of all three counts.