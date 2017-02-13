Liknes, O'Brien families issue statement as Garland trial nears close

As the Crown and defence deliver closing arguments in the Garland trial Monday, the families of victims Alvin and Kathryn Liknes, and Nathan O’Brien issued the following statement:

“The last five weeks have taken a heavy toll on us. It has been unbearable for our family and friends to endure the gruesome details that have been presented throughout the trial.

We know this has also been hard on the members of the jury and we thank them for their service.

Nothing will bring Nathan, Alvin and Kathy back to us, but we can only hope the court will see justice done in their names.

Thank you to everyone who has been there to support us through this process, and to the public for your thoughts and prayers.”

Douglas Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the summer 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O’Brien.

Their bodies have never been recovered.

The family added that they are not planning to field any questions upon the conclusion of the trial, and wish for privacy moving forward.