Family of Victoria Levesque asks for privacy in wake of Calgary woman's death
The 25-year-old's body was discovered near Lyalta, east of Calgary
The Family of Victora Levesque is asking for privacy after the Calgary woman's remains were found east of the city.
"The news of Victoria's death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends," read the statement. "She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness.
"During this time of grief, and as the investigation into her death continues, we request privacy out of respect for the loss of our loved one. We request the media and the public refrain from speculation and respect the memory of Victoria."
Levesque's remains were found near the hamlet of Lyalta on Feb. 11. Strathmore RCMP are investigating the matter.They have not yet indicated the cause of death.
Anyone with information on Levesque's death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
