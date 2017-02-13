Final arguments today for suspect in deaths of Calgary couple, grandson

CALGARY — The Crown and defence will get one final chance today to sway jurors in the first-degree murder trial of a man charged in the deaths of a Calgary couple and their grandson.

The jury heard from almost 50 witnesses and saw 1,400 pieces of often graphic evidence during four weeks of testimony.

Douglas Garland, who is 57, was arrested on July 14, 2014, in the disappearance two weeks earlier of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien.

The couple had held an estate sale prior to a move to a new home in the Edmonton area and Nathan stayed with them on an impromptu sleepover.

When his mother arrived the next morning, she found pools of blood, but no one was in the home.

The Crown believes the three victims were attacked in the home and then transported to a farm north of Calgary where Garland lived.

Their bodies have not been recovered, although investigators found their DNA on a hacksaw, meathooks and a pair of rubber boots near a burning barrel.

Jurors were shown aerial photos of what appeared to be the near-naked bodies of two adults and the smaller figure of a child lying in the grass near a barrel that was giving off smoke.

The Crown believes the victims' bodies were dismembered and incinerated. Only a small piece of flesh, a couple of teeth and some bone fragments were recovered.

Justice David Gates has indicated he will instruct jury members on Tuesday before putting Garland's fate in their hands.

The trial heard that Garland was upset with dealings he had with Alvin Liknes years earlier over the patent of a pump for the oil and gas sector.

Police seized a collection of handcuffs, knives, a baton, a straitjacket and several adult diapers from the farm.

Computer searches found on a hidden hard drive found documents on how to kill and dispose of a human body, as well as how to eliminate DNA samples.

Jurors were also shown several photos and videos involving dismembered human bodies.