Final rounds of southwest BRT consultations start

The city held a small, invite-only meeting on Saturday to kick off the last wave of consultations for the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit (SW BRT) project.



Running from the downtown core to the south west community of Woodbine, the SW BRT will traverse a combination of bus-only shoulder lanes, dedicated transit lanes, and regular traffic.



Construction is expected to start in the spring.



“This is the final phase of going out to the public and our stakeholders,” said Derek Heric, spokesman for the City of Calgary.



Starting on Feb. 22, all Calgarians will be able to provide their input about the rapid-transit route online. That feedback will be shared with stakeholders in March, and will influence the final design.



“We’ll take those comments and feed them into the discussion in March on specific areas of the project,” Heric said.



Calgary already has five BRT routes, and the SW BRT is one of four new routes to be added.



Some key destinations getting a SW BRT stop are Marda Loop, Mount Royal University (MRU), Heritage Park, and the Rockyview Hospital.



Robbie Nelson, vice-president academic of the MRU Student’s Association (SAMRU), said the meeting was productive, but the city could have been more proactive from the start.



“If this process had been used from the beginning, it might have been more expensive and tougher to coordinate…but I think it would have been better in the long run,” Nelson said.



Several community associations, the SAMRU, I Love YYC Transit, and Ready to Engage, an advocacy group against the SW BRT, were at the meeting.



Alan Hallman, spokesperson for Ready to Engage, said the city is just fulfilling an engagement quota.



“The city is simply checking off boxes to say ‘yes, we’ve consulted,’” he said.



“Then when you get there and the discussion is limited to the colour of paint and landscaping –not the budget – it’s not true consultation."