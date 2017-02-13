Police say death of missing Calgary man Fletcher Kimmel suspicious

Calgary police say the death of a Calgary man is now deemed suspicious and the matter is being investigated by the homicide unit.

On Jan. 29 Cochrane RCMP were alerted about human remains in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration forest.

An autopsy this week confirmed the remains were of Fletcher Kimmel, 30, of Calgary, who was last seen in the city's northeast on Sept. 27, 2016.

Fletcher's family confirmed the death on a Facebook page, adding that they are looking for information on his disappearance.

"We would like to let all of you know that Fletcher has gone home," read a post on the group Friends of Fletcher Kimmel.

"It is with heavy hearts we spread this news and that this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We regret that we were unable to notify each of you individually."

The funeral service is set for February 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brooks.