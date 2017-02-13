United Way Calgary 2016 fundraising surpasses money raised in 2015

Despite the weight of an economic bust on your shoulders, Calgary, you really came through.



At the annual Spirits of Gold awards breakfast for the United Way Calgary and Area the group unveiled the results of its 2016 fundraising campaign.



It came in at a whopping $55.7 million, plus an additional $2 million donation from Michael and Heather Culbert for the United Way's Tomorrow Fund. That's $500,000 more than 2015's $55.2 million tally.



"I am humbled by the generosity of our city and appreciative of every single person's support," said United Way CEO and president, Karen Young.



"The steadfast commitment through good times and bad demonstrates the true spirit of Calgarians."



The huge sum was the result of 984 workplace campaigns, 12,000 volunteers and 34,623 individual donors. Many of those individuals and companies received awards for their community work at the event.



"Today we're here to celebrate what a great year we've had and all of the accomplishments," campaign co-chair and Pembina Pipeline Corporation President and CEO Mick Dilger told the breakfast audience Monday at the Telus Convention Centre.



Dilger and co-chair Deborah Yedlin said they knew the challenge they were up against in 2016, given the economic climate in Calgary, but both said they rolled up their sleeves and knew that failure wouldn't be an option.



This year, the uphill task of fundraising for a growing need belongs to campaign co-chairs Manjit Minhas, co-founder and CEO of Minhas Brewery, and Imperial CEO, Rich Kruger.



"One of the things I value about the United Way is the very strategic approach in assessing the community needs and meeting those needs," Kruger told the audience.



"Over the course of the year we look forward to spreading the word, helping build and strengthen the foundation of the United Way not only for now and the future - and first and foremost achieving the goals established for 2017."



