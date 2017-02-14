Angle parking solution on the way for Calgary cul-de-sacs

Calgary City Council voted unanimously to move forward on a possible solution to angle parking in cul-de-sacs.



The matter has been a problem in the city for years. Provincial regulations prevent angle parking, except where it’s marked. Homeowners in cul-de-sacs, however, have found it’s the most efficient use of space.



Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating, along with Couns. Richard Pootmans and Peter Demong, pitched a solution to council Tuesday afternoon.



Their notice of motion asks administration to come up with a formal process, including guidelines on petitions and a cost-recovery mechanism for the signs.



“My vision is to have two signs at an appropriate space that says angle parking is allowed between the two signs,” said Keating.



Much of the concern with angle parking involves blocking driving space for larger vehicles, such as waste and recycling trucks and fire trucks.



Coun. Joe Magliocca wanted to know if the city would in any way be liable if an emergency vehicle couldn’t access a home, but city administration noted that the process would cover that.



Coun. Brian Pincott made the argument that citizens don’t pay for signs in the case of disabled parking but his motion to remove the cost recovery from the motion was not seconded.