Calgary game designer launches on the PS4

Calgary game developer Radu Muresan has officially gone pro-league: his game Semispheres hits the Playstation 4 Network today.

Semispheres is a single player stealth-puzzle game that challenges players to simultaneously control two characters in connected parallel realities.

Muresan already made his North American debut at the Game Developers Conference last year, as part of the Indie Megabooth.

He first put together the concept of Semispheres as part of a game jam in 2014.

Getting on the Playstation Network is an involved process – he only just got certification last month, and even getting on the Playstation 4 is no guarantee of success.

“There’s always uncertainties about the release, because the market is really saturated. It’s very possible to make something that’s good and still not get enough visibility,” he said. “I think I’m still in denial that it’s just done, so I’ll believe it when it’s finally out there.”

Muresan has actually been making games since 2010. He started developing on mobile, before switching to PC. In an industry known for long hours and high burnout rates, he chose the independent developer route for the freedom to make them on his own terms.

With a few years under his belt now, Muresan has found his favourite part of game design is also the most challenging.

“Doing something, putting it in front of players, and adjusting it until you have something that works,” he laughed. “Everybody plays games differently, so it’s interesting to find that balance to make something that’s approachable, but still interesting for people who are good at puzzle games.”

Muresan part of a tight community of video game creators in Calgary, most who are part of the Calgary Developers Group, who meet monthly to chat about design, programming and support each other through their endeavours.

He hopes more local games start to generate buzz, and create a strong scene for the Calgary game development industry.