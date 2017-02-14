Calgary spoken word show delivered entirely through sign language

It’s the only spoken word show you have to see to believe.

Calgarian poet Miranda Krogstad is organizing Unspoken: a poetry festival presented entirely using American Sign Language.

The poets will be hidden behind a screen for the entire show, with only their silhouettes available. Taking centre stage will actually be an ASL interpreter, who will sign the words as the poets speak.

“When I got my friend to sign my poems for the first time –­ it’s like watching my words be danced,” said Krogstad. She started work on the show last year, with the desire to share her passion with her friend, who is deaf.

The more she worked on it, the more Krogstad found sign language to be a natural fit for her style of poetry.

“Spoken word, it’s very expressive, and so is ASL,” she said. “There’s a big performative aspect to spoken word. It’s poetry that begs to jump off the page. To have ASL, where your hand movements are so pointed and purposeful, really lends itself to that.”

Then she set about choosing poets that use very evocative prose, with lots of imagery. The poets are kept behind the screen so that the motions of the interpreter can’t be ignored – it’s not a peripheral thing they’ve added to the show, but the main focus.

It’s a lot like Krogstad’s own poetry, actually – highlighting positives aspects of any situation.

“I like to take a problem and find the silver lining or solution to it. For this show, I’ve actually written a poem for my friend JT, and talked about her patience with me,” Krogstad explained. “You could probably have three conversations in sign language in the time it took me and her to type on our laptops across from each other.”

Eventually, Krogstad hopes to master sign language enough to do another show with a few poets signing their own work.