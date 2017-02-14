Calgary Stampeders sign veteran players McDaniel, Johnson to extensions

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed receiver Marquay McDaniel and defensive lineman Micah Johnson to contract extensions Tuesday, hours before the two Americans were scheduled to become free agents.

Both deals are through the 2018 season.

McDaniel was Calgary's leading receiver last season with 83 catches for 1,074 yards and four TDs in 16 games. It marked the third time in four years McDaniel had surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.

"Marquay is one of the most reliable and well-rounded receivers in the CFL and I'm pleased that he has chosen to remain with the Red and White," John Hufnagel, Calgary's GM/president, said in a statement. "He has been a key contributor to our offensive success since joining the team and I'm confident that will continue to be the case."

Johnson started 17 games last year and registered career highs in tackles (36) and sacks (seven).