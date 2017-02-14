First wave of Sled Island 2017 artists announced
Headliners include metalcore group Converge
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Sled Island has announced its first wave of 2017 artists, including metalcore pioneers Converge.
The varied lineup includes noise-rock group Cloud Nothings, indie-rock songwriter Waxahatchee, electronic experimentalist Silver Apples and Ethiopian jazz great Hailu Mergia.
Recently, Sled Island announced this year’s guest curator: rapper, DJ and filmmaker Flying Lotus.
The festival presents a lineup of music, comedy, film and art across 35 Calgary venues in June.
More than 250 acts have been selected, which will be announced in waves as the festival approaches.
For the full announcement, visit: www.sledisland.com.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters