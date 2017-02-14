Free family fun for the long weekend in Calgary area

The rumours are true – provincial parks, historic sites, and museums will be open to the public for no cost this Family Day.

The upcoming long weekend also marks the first of two “Family Fishing Weekends” in Alberta – no fishing licence will be required between Feb. 17-20.

A total of nine heritage facilities will offer free admission on Family Day only, including the Royal Terrell Museum and Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump.

Within city limits, families can gather at the Bow Habitat Station for free outdoor activities including snowshoeing and a marshmallow roast.

Indoor activities will cost you $5, but you’ll get the chance to feed the hatchery’s fish.