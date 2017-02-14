Calgary family 'devastated' after father's full-body donation rejected

When Heather Gray’s father died of cancer last December, everyone in the family thought his body would be donated to medical research, just like he'd indicated more than a year before his death.

Unfortunately, Don Gray’s final wishes couldn't be respected – apparently no one told the family that in addition to inking his decision with the provincial organ registry, full-body donors must complete a second consent form from the respective university to which they wish to donate their body.



“There was no indication of that whatsoever on the consent form, and there was no follow-up to let people know they had to do another step,” Gray said.

The form was revised to bring clarity to the process last fall, but Gray is concerned about those who signed the form prior to the changes, like her father.

“Had they also identified a need to contact those who signed up prior to the revision of the form, we probably wouldn’t have gone through what we’re going through,” Gray said.

In addition, no one ever mentioned to the Gray family that people with metastasized cancer can’t donate their bodies anyways – the preservative used doesn’t penetrate the cancerous tissue.

“The palliative care doctors and nurses all knew what he wanted, and they never said anything,” Gray said.

“Nobody told us he would have been rejected anyway.”

Because her father died with the belief his body would be donated to education and science, he didn’t have an alternate plan in place.

“We felt like we had fallen into a nightmare. We were happy he was able to (donate his body), and then to realize he couldn’t…it was devastating,” Gray said.

Alberta’s Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman said the government is taking steps to prevent this situation from happening again.

“In addition to signing up, if you want your whole body to be used for science, there is a process about reaching out to U of A or U of C so that they’re prepared and aware that that donation will be coming,” Hoffman said.