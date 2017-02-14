Mount Royal University aviation program grappling with death of instructors

Mount Royal University’s aviation program is down but not permanently grounded after an unprecedented tragedy.

On Monday evening the program had it’s first serious plane crash, and two of their highly qualified instructors died.

On Tuesday, the school confirmed the identity of one instructor as loved ones and students mourned the pair of teachers they all consider family.

Jeffrey Bird, or Jeff as his students would have known him, started working at the MRU Aviation school very recently. He came to the faculty with a background as a pilot instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Force where he was stationed in Moose Jaw.

Before his posting in the Air Force, he was a helicopter pilot in Edmonton with the 408 Squadron.

“We have spoken to the family and can tell you they are understandably heartbroken,” Docherty said.

The second instructor was identified as Reynold Johnson, better known as Reyn.

The university said he had a 35-year career in aviation with Air Canada and then Jazz. He is an alumnus of the University of Lethbridge.

Both pilots were experienced instructors, and the loss, a first for the program that’s been running since the 1970s, has shaken the tight knit aviation community at MRU.

What we know about the plane crash:



The serious crash happened Monday evening just after 6:00 p.m. A twin-engine TECNAM P2006T went down in the Waiparous area as another aircraft watched, reporting it to authorities.

It’s still unclear what lead the crash, but Monday evening RCMP confirmed the worst: there were two people in the plane, and no survivors. Later, MRU confirmed the aircraft was theirs.

It was a routine flight within the school’s flight practice area out of the Springbank Airport.

According to the school there’s no recorded incidents with the plane that went down, all of their planes undergo rigorous and routine inspections.

The school's fleet included five single-engine Cessna 172 planes and three of the twin-engine TECNAM planes, now minus the one lost in the crash.

A tight knit family:



For a room full of young faces, the tone was unbearably sombre Tuesday morning.

Watching as their school president addressed the press, 60 students sat silently together – a reminder of how tightly knit the aviation classes are.

Luc Sinal, president of the MRU student aviation executive, said each of his classmates received an email on Monday night about the crash. They are the first fatalities recorded in the MRU aviation program, which has been training pilots since 1970, and took the institution by surprise.

That night a large chunk of the students, many who live in MRU residence, gathered to share memories of two pilots they consider family.

"We know that when we start flying that it's dangerous," said Luc Sinal, president of the MRU student aviation executive.

"The instructors are who make a difference, they make us who we are. It's the instructors, the one-on-one time, they mould us.”

He said students are taking it one day at a time. And on Tuesday the school decided to ground flights, and cancel classes until the end of the week.

But students won’t let the incident ground them forever.

"I don't think here's one thing that could stop my passion for flying, to be honest," said Sinal.

Docherty, addressing the press for the second time Tuesday was emotional as he described the students’ resiliency through this difficult time.