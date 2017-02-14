Tip from public leads Calgary police to wanted man
Calgary police say they have located Dale Alexander Morgan, who was wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to domestic offences.
Police got a tip from the public that Morgan was in a coffee shop on 8 Avenue SW on Feb. 10.
Officers were able to arrest him without incident.
He is charged with one count each of criminal harassment and failing to comply with a court order. He was also charged with theft under $5,000 in an unrelated warrant.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
