Alberta Education using FOIP laws to ‘prevent disclosure’: privacy expert

The President of the Privacy Access Council of Canada calls Alberta Education’s refusal to release the names of the individuals making up the curriculum expert working groups a “perverse” interpretation of the Freedom of Information Act.

Metro previously reported on the provincial government’s undertaking of a full curriculum overhaul and how the names of individuals at the reins— the “expert working groups”— aren’t being made public.

After continued refusal from Alberta Education to release the information, Metro put in a FOIP request. A reply given to Metro Jan. 23 indicated the information would be released publicly February 13, but they’ve since had a change of heart.

Education Minister David Eggen said his reluctance to release the names of the individuals in the curriculum working groups stems from a worry that the individuals will be the subject of “political attacks.”

“We’ve seen it already from opposition, and a PC leadership candidate and these political attacks can be directed at me, but I would ask they leave the people on the curriculum working groups out of it,” he said.

Alberta Education FOIP coordinator, Janet Cummings, said since they decided to reverse their decision to publish the information they will need to reopen Metro’s original request.

“That means that we have to go out and do that consultation with the 400 members [of the curriculum working groups],” she said.

Cumings said after consulting with the individuals, those people then have 20 days to make an argument not to have their information released, and then Alberta Education has another 10 days to make their decision. This is then followed by another 20 day period in which the individuals in question have another chance to speak with the office of the privacy commissioner.

The FOIP coordinator said the whole process could take upwards of 90 days.

Sharon Polsky, president of PACC, told Metro she believes Alberta Education is using the FOIP Act as a shield to prevent disclosure.

“Governments across Canada that profess to subscribe to openness and accountability—this flies in the face of their own stated policy,” she said.

Polsky said using the FOIP Act to try and prevent these attacks is not the purpose of the act.

“That’s a perverse interpretation of the FOIP law. Especially nowadays with social media, everybody is subject to being criticized,” she said. “It allows anybody to weigh in, which means based on this logic- and I use the word generously- absolutely every name must be concealed to protect them against ever potentially receiving criticism or being threatened.”

Further, Polsky said the release of this information is in the public’s interest.

“As a parent, as a taxpayer, and as an educator—it very much is in the public interest to know who, what’re their views and what is the expertise and the qualifications of the people who are going to set the curriculum for the next generations –plural – of Albertans,” she said. “It’s absolutely critical to public interest.”

The minister said they are currently working with the office of the privacy commissioner on this issue and how—if at all—is best to release the information.

Metro inquired with the privacy commissioner’s office about their involvement early Tuesday afternoon and was called back later by Alberta Education who clarified they hadn’t yet begun their work with the commissioner’s office, but we drafting a formal letter that day.

Wildrose Education Shadow Minister Leela Aheer said the continued withholding of this information from Alberta Education is troubling and puts their transparency in question.

“The NDP should be reassuring Albertans by being open and transparent about this rewrite process, instead of refusing to even release the names of the outside organizations invited to participate,” said Aheer . “Albertans are concerned when curriculum writers refer to students as agents of change - they want to know that this not about NDP ideology.”

Eggen said he believes there has "never been a more transparent process"