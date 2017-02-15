Calgary & District Labour Council says police commission decision is out of line

The city's District Labour Council is going after the Calgary Police Commission after news of reprimanding their own.

In a statement released by the council's president on Wednesday, the Calgary District Labour Council calls out the CPC ranks for a misguided approach and calls for them to look inside themselves and re-establish the confidence in police that's been lost.

"We disagree with the commission's position in publicly chastising Colley-Urquhart," said Alexander Shevalier, President, Calgary & District Labour Council. "The Calgary police service appears to have an internal problem in how they deal with harassment and other human resources issues."

On Monday, the Calgary Police Commission issued a statement indicating they had informally dealt with complaints about Diane Colley-Urquhart’s public response to workplace harassment issues within the Calgary Police Service.

The commission heard several complaints from Calgary police members who felt her public comments about the force's treatment of a 2013 investigation into reports of sexual harassment and bullying went against her role as a police commissioner.

On Tuesday, the councillor formally stepped down from her role at the CPC. She's been on the commission for 10 years and was planning to leave this year.

Metro reached out to Colley-Urquhart both Monday and Tuesday. On Monday she responded with "no comment" and on Tuesday she did not return Metro's calls or texts.