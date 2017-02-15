Calgary police investigating hit and run in north west

Last night at approximately 9 p.m., a truck blew through a stop sign in the city's northeast and struck several vehicles before driving off.

The incident happened at the intersection of Northmount Drive and Thorneycroft Drive NW.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is currently investigating the hit and run, which left two people with minor injures.

"The injuries were non-life threatening," said Corwin Odland, a spokesperson for CPS.

The victims were in a nearby taxi, one of four vehicles that was hit.

Odland said CPS won't be releasing any more information about the incident, pending further investigation.

"We do have suspects, but we haven't made any arrests or laid any charges at this point," Odland said.