Calgary Stampeders sign Canadian-born linebacker Beau Landry to deal

Landry joins the Stampeders after three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 2014 first-round pick had 28 special-teams tackles, one tackle and two forced fumbles in 36 regular-season games.

Landry, a native of Kitchener, Ont., was limited to just six games last season due to a concussion. But he appeared in three post-season contests and Hamilton's 2014 Grey Cup loss to Calgary.

"Beau is a young man we really liked coming out of college," Calgary GM/president John Hufnagel said in a statement. "His 2016 season was injury-shortened but he was a very good special-teams contributor during his time with the Ticats and I'm looking forward to seeing him come into camp with us and compete for a job not only on special teams but also on defence."