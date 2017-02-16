Calgary woman's death ruled a homicide: Strathmore RCMP

An autopsy has determined Victoria Levesque was murdered, according to a release from Strathmore RCMP issued Thursday.

Human remains were discovered near the hamlet of Lyalta on Feb. 11 and determined to be those of the 25-year-old, who was from Calgary.

Calgary MLA Deborah Drever said in a statement Monday that Levesque, her sister, will be remembered for her humour and love of animals.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.