Calgary woman's death ruled a homicide: Strathmore RCMP
The remains of Victoria Levesque, 25, were discovered in the hamlet of Lyalta, Alberta on Sunday
An autopsy has determined Victoria Levesque was murdered, according to a release from Strathmore RCMP issued Thursday.
Human remains were discovered near the hamlet of Lyalta on Feb. 11 and determined to be those of the 25-year-old, who was from Calgary.
Calgary MLA Deborah Drever said in a statement Monday that Levesque, her sister, will be remembered for her humour and love of animals.
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-222-3535.
