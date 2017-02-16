News / Calgary

Garland guilty: Twitter reacts to the trial that gripped a nation

Calgary jury found Garland guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nathan O'Brien, Kathy and Alvin Liknes

Metro File Photo

In the summer of 2014 an Amber Alert made national headlines. Calgarians and Canadians held their collective breath, hoping five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents would surface safe .  

This after Nathan's mother, Jennifer O'Brien, discovered a bloody crime scene and her parents and son missing the morning of June 30, 2014 — prompting police to open an exhaustive investigation that would span more than two years.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...