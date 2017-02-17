Committee reviewing Calgary councillors' pay aims for greater transparency

How much do you think a city councillor should get paid?



It’s a question that a committee made up of citizens is wrestling with over the next few months, and they’re working to make their process more transparent than it has been in the past.



At a meeting Thursday, the committee moved to make two of the three in-camera items on the agenda public.



Committee member Peter Bowal suggested that the committee make discussions with consultants public, as well as a report on how the public would be consulted.



“I think the public has a right to know,” said Bowal. “The default is public, and I haven’t heard any reason why something (private) might come up.”



The third item – a survey that was completed by sitting councillors – remained private, because they had been told their answers would remain confidential.



When the committee heard from Case Dillon and Associations, consultant Tim Dillon said it was unusual to have their reports on matters of compensation out in the public.



“Just the sensitivity of talking about salaries and benefits, our experience is nearly all of our reports (…) have been in-camera,” he said, adding that he had no take on whether or not that is appropriate.



Dillon will be preparing a report on councillor compensation at six other cities across the country, so the committee can get a sense of what other municipalities are paying.



Bowal delivered the report on how the committee should collect public input.



He said he approached the city about using the Engage! portal, but was told that might not look objective enough, since it was coming from within the city.



Bowal also suggested setting up an email address and advertising for the public to provide written submissions. He said this idea was also discouraged by the city because citizens might send in large attachments.



Instead, Bowal said because the committee is made up of randomly selected citizens, they will provide the public input.