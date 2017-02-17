Calgary man helps to reunite a family of Syrian refugees at the border

A long-awaited reunion took place at an imaginary line this week.

International borders may be heavy-handed imaginary lines, but after years of separation, a mother and daughter held their loved ones again after meeting at the Canadian border in Coutts, Alta.

In Calgary, a woman and her infant daughter have been living as permanent residents for more than a year. When her mother and sister finally arrived in the United States as refugees, they hoped to join their family in Canada.

“They approached me saying that their family wanted to seek asylum here in Canada,” said Sam Nammoura, founder of the Syrian Refugee Support Group Calgary. “But they didn’t know what to do.”

Nammoura spoke with an immigration consultant and helped them arrange their reunion. On Wednesday afternoon, he rented a car, picked up the family of two and drove them to the border where their loved ones filed for asylum.

Under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, refugee claimants coming from the United States are allowed to enter Canada under a few circumstances – including if the claimant has a relative in Canada.

After a delay from being stopped at the American border, Nammoura and the family were allowed to reach the Canadian border.

“The minute we opened the door (to the lobby), they ran to each other and just started holding each other and crying,” said Nammoura. “At that moment, watching this family, everything just melted away.”

With the request for asylum filed, the family is together in Calgary and it’s up to the court if their request will be accepted or denied. If denied, they will be sent back to the United States, but Nammoura said that just seeing their family again has filled the family with “lots of hope.”

The department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada wasn’t able to comment with statistics in time for this article, but the topic of asylum seekers has been widely discussed in the past month in Canada.

When asked about the people who oppose the concept of asylum seekers, Nammoura said that crossing the border legally is the most important point.

“To enter a country, you have to respect the law of the country,” he continued. “I’m totally opposed to anyone entering the country illegally. If you want to come to Canada, come legally. And I think we, as Canadians, will always try to help those people who need help, but to take advantage of our generosity is dangerous for all of us.”

Originally from Damascus, Syria, Nammoura has been in North America for 25 years. After collecting the family and packing up their bags, he recalls hearing a voice call out behind him.