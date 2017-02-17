Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin thanks staff as Garland trial wraps

As the city anxiously waited for news of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Kathy and Alvin Liknes after their unsettling disappearance three years ago, it was Calgary Police officers who were out fielding calls, conducting interviews and searching for the missing family.

As the five-week court case wrapped Friday, Police Chief Roger Chaffin issued his thoughts on the difficult trial he said will always stay with his officers.

"From the moment that the first call came in to us about their disappearance, to the testimony that was shared in the courtroom, I know the impact of this investigation has been felt by so many across CPS, just as it has by all Calgarians," he wrote in a statement.

"I have immense pride in how our officers and employees took on these challenges."

It was a significant operation demanding collaboration across the force, he said. But his officers showed a commitment to the case that was "all consuming," he added.

He said the depth of the investigation was a reflection of the force's strength.

But Chaffin also noted that as tough as it was for his officers, it was tougher still on those who lost loved ones.

"It is first and foremost about the families who have had their lives changed in ways that are unimaginable to most of us," wrote Chaffin.

"This trial brings them no closure as they live every day with the void of a loved one, but we do hope the outcome brings them some measure of comfort. We will continue to hold them in our thoughts.