Convicted triple-murderer Douglas Garland sentenced to 75 years without parole

Douglas Garland will die in prison.

On Friday, Justice David Gates sentenced the convicted triple-murderer to serve three 25-year sentences consecutively – meaning Garland would be 129 years old before being eligible to apply for parole.

Garland was convicted of killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O’Brien in June of 2014.

During sentencing, Gates told Garland he’d done a “terrible thing” and had victimized not only the families of the victims but the community as a whole.

“You have robbed Nathan O'Brien of his future and you have shattered this community's sense of peace and security,” he said.

Gates said Garland never “offered any expression of regret or remorse” for his actions, that resulted in the deaths of the Likneses and their grandson.

“His brief life, extinguished,” said Gates.

The judge said Garland’s sentencing should match the brutality of his actions.

“Three brutal, senseless, planned murders,” he said. “Moral blameworthiness in this case is very, very high. It's difficult to conceive of a more cunning, cruel, abduction, torture, and murder.”

Gates said he believed the hard drive seized by police during their investigation into Garland was a “window” into his mind, and proved he not only planned to kill Alvin over a petty grudge, but also to carry out a sadistic, violent fantasy with Kathy.

He said he believes that all three victims were alive when they were taken against their will in a violent struggle at the Liknes home and that Garland tortured them using tools found throughout his farm including knives, meat hooks and chloroform.

After Gates handed down Garland’s sentencing, family members applauded in the courtroom.

Garland's defence, Kim Ross, said the sentence wasn't unexpected.

"I think we anticipated that this might be the result and we're going to take some time and digest this whole process."

Ross said he could not comment on if Garland would appeal the convictions.

"The matter is over and it's conculded so now it's an issue of there will be an apeal or not and I can't comment on that. Right now there is no instructions to that."