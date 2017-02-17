O'Brien and Liknes family members deliver heartbreaking victim impact statements

The day before Nathan O’Brien disappeared, his father Rod O’Brien, said he felt a profound need to tell his son how much he loved him.

“I told Nathan I loved him twice in one minute,” said a tearful Rod O’Brien. “ I said ‘I love you. I’m so very proud of you, don’t you ever forget that.”

Douglas Garland, 57, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder Thursday, for the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan, after a lengthy five-week trial.

Nathan would have been eight and a half today.

Rod said in the months leading up to his death, Nathan expressed a fascination with heaven to his father.

“He would ask what can you do in heaven? Can you fly around in heaven?” said Rod, adding he believes God was preparing his son for heaven.

The grief he and his family are suffering will never go away, though, admitted Rod, calling it an “everlasting loss” he will likely never reconcile and that his two other sons, Max and Luke will forever grapple with.

Rod said he’s confident Garland will suffer divine retribution for his crimes.

“A life sentence on earth is nothing compared to what waits for you,” he said.

Jennifer O’Brien, Nathan’s mom and daughter of Kathy Liknes, read court her victim impact statement first Friday.

“Two and half years removed from the tragedy and I still fight the darkness that threatens to take me down,” she said. “Sometimes I'm angry. Sometimes I just cry. All day.”

She said the loss of her mother, step-father and son has left a “missing place in our lives” and that she often looks at the empty chair at her family’s dining room table, thinking of Nathan.

Nathan’s two brothers have suffered immensely because of the loss of their brother and grandparents, said O’Brien.

"I cry for my son Luke who is thrust into traumatic loss," she said, adding that her son Max will only know Nathan from pictures and videos they show him.

Jennifer said “grief has done a number” on her family, and that the last five-weeks she has had to relive the horrors while sitting “in the same room with the man who killed my family.”

Her faith has kept her afloat, Jennifer said, echoing her husband’s sentiment that Garland will never get the punishment he deserves while on earth.

Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner also read a victim impact statement to court on behalf of Jeff Liknes, Alvin and Kathy’s son, who said he lost his parents at the point in his life when he needed them most.

“The home where I grew up is now replaced with blackness and grief,” he said.

Jeff said although everything in his life has become more difficult, he lives each day trying to prove that Douglas Garland can’t take everything from him, and not let hate lead his life as it did Garland.

“I've seen first hand what hate can do to someone. I have never witnessed something so ugly and demonic,” he said.

Jeff said he will always remember the “healing touch” and “beauty” of his mother, and will model his life after the kindness of his father.

"I love you mom, dad and Nathan," he said.

Faulkner also read a statement from Alvin’s daughter Nancy, who wrote about an experience with her young son, who asked her a heartbreaking question over lunch one day.

“He asked me how can a boy who is only 5 years old die? What happened to Nathan?” said Nancy. “I didn’t want to terrify him.”

She said when her son turned five he asked her if what happened to Nathan would also happen to him, and she told him no.

Nancy said she’ll remember her father for his integrity, faith and grace and Kathy for her love which caused animal and children to “flock” to her.