‘I don’t need to stick needles in my arms anymore.’ Opioid replacement therapy saved a Calgary woman’s life

A new therapy is the most effective intervention to treat opioid use disorder and other associated harms, according a recent progress report from the office of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

Opioid replacement therapy (ORT) prevents the agonizing symptoms of opiate withdrawal – allowing people to get clean and get their lives back.

“If I hadn’t gotten on methadone, I’d probably be dead,” said Chelsea Burnham, a 25-year-old mental health and addictions outreach worker.

Everyday for the past five years, she has taken methadone – a synthetic, long-lasting opioid without the ‘high’ that’s commonly used in ORT.

Burnham said the treatment has made her feel “real” again.

“I don’t need to stick needles in my arms anymore … I can work a normal job or hangout with my friends without worrying about my next shot,” she said.

It’s not easy to access ORT – high demand and a limited resources have created long wait-lists at clinics that provide the treatment.

That creates increased risk for users, according to Burnham, who said people would only seek out ORT if they want to decrease their usage or get clean.

“They’re having to substitute with street drugs (while they wait), and right now we shouldn’t be risking that,” she said.

“If they’re seeking it out, they probably need it.”

Dr. Kim Kelly, a physician who works at the AHS Opioid Dependancy Program in Edmonton, said ORT makes a night-and-day difference in her patient’s lives.

“What we’ve experienced is that patients are staying for treatment longer because they were able to manage their symptoms (of withdrawal),” Dr. Kelly said.

She’s worked in the field for 20 years and knows ORT is life-changing.

“It’s been astounding – we feel like we’re able to really help people with an opioid addiction,” she said.

Burnham wants the provincial government to direct more resources to providing ORT.

“We need to get through all the red tape and politics and just get this done,” Burnham said.