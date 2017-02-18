Alberta looking for insight into constituency boundaries

The province is looking for insight into constituency boundaries given the 20 per cent increase in population over the last eight years, according to the Alberta Electoral Commission.

As a result, the Electoral Boundaries Commission will be making a stop in Calgary next week for public consultation on constituency boundaries prior to the next election.

Calgary’s public hearing will take place at the Coast Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre from Feb. 21 - 22.

Based on the results of Statistics Canada’s 2016 Federal Census, the average population for each of Alberta’s constituencies should be around 47,000. The constituency of Calgary-Southeast however, has one of the highest populations of 92,148.

The Commission will be considering population figures, common community interests, existing municipal and natural boundaries, effective representation and public input in making recommendations to the province.

In a statement, Justice Myra Bielby of the Electoral Boundaries Commission said it’s an opportunity for Albertans to speak out if they think constituencies should be redrawn based on their knowledge of their own communities.

Provincial law says the Commission must review existing boundaries and names for the 87 electoral constituencies and report to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta next October.