Calgary Remand Centre inmate rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition

Calgary Police Service is investigating an assault that happened Friday night at the Calgary Remand Centre.

At 10:30 p.m. police and EMS were called to the Centre where they found a 57-year-old man with soft tissue injuries.

It’s alleged several men assaulted the man, causing serious injury. The victim was treated on scene and then transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition. Both the alleged offender and victim are inmates at the Centre.

“I know it’s being widely reported as a certain person of notoriety, although we can’t confirm that,” EMS said.

The police are unable to identify the victim as they are a living victim of crime. Investigators are working with officials from Alberta Justice to determine the circumstances.