News / Calgary

Police seal off area of downtown Calgary after report of gunshots

At around 4:00 a.m. police responded to a call that said gunshots were heard near 5th Ave and Centre Street.

Calgary Police Service sealed off a part of downtown in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports of gunshots.

At around 4:00 a.m. police responded to a call that said gunshots were heard near 5th Ave and Centre Street.

A search of the area turned up a shell casing that police say they don’t know is related.

Police say the area has been sealed off while they wait for the sun to come up to continue searching for more information. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...